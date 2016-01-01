Overview of Dr. Alfredo Garcia, MD

Dr. Alfredo Garcia, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Madera, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Garcia works at Pediatric Associates in Madera, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.