Dr. Alfredo Gonzalez, MD is a Dermatologist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Alfredo E Gonzalez MD PA201 N Lakemont Ave Ste 800, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 645-2737
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthChoice
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
Dr Gonzalez is extremely knowledgable, gentle, and will remember who you are. He has a calming manner and a sense of humor that is reassuring. The office staff is smart, always available, and welcoming. The office is pristine. In Dr. Gonzalez's hands, I know that I always get a carefully considered diagnosis and the matching treatment. Dr. Gonzalez is an exceptional physician with credentials to match. He will help you.
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock Med Ctr
- UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED
- University of Puerto Rico
Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rosacea and Shingles, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gonzalez speaks Italian and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.