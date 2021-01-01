Overview

Dr. Alfredo Gonzalez, MD is a Dermatologist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gonzalez works at Central Florida Dermatology, Winter Park, FL in Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rosacea and Shingles along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.