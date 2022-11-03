Dr. Alfredo Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfredo Gonzalez, MD
Overview of Dr. Alfredo Gonzalez, MD
Dr. Alfredo Gonzalez, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SALVADOR / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.
Dr. Gonzalez's Office Locations
Kidney Consultants of El Paso1566 Lomaland Dr, El Paso, TX 79935 Directions (915) 544-7767
2
Loma Vista Dialysis Center1382 Lomaland Dr Ste A, El Paso, TX 79935 Directions (915) 591-0834
- 3 7933 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79932 Directions (915) 832-0555
4
Mesa Vista Dialysis1211 E Cliff Dr, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 533-8147
Ridgecrest Dialysis12249 Rojas Dr, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 790-0839
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great medical office, wonderful and warm experience from start to finish. Appreciate Dr. Gonzalez's taking time to go over the diagnosis clearly and treatment options. Was referred over by my primary doctor and can see why. Highly recommended
About Dr. Alfredo Gonzalez, MD
- Nephrology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992776116
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SALVADOR / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Nephrology
Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Kidney Infection and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gonzalez speaks Spanish.
