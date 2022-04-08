See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Bellaire, TX
Dr. Alfredo Gueler, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (23)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alfredo Gueler, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.

Dr. Gueler works at Bellaire Medical Care Group in Bellaire, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bellaire Medical Care
    5555 West Loop S Ste 635, Bellaire, TX 77401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 778-6900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sinus Tachycardia
Acute Bronchitis
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bunion
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Cluster Headache
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Depression
Diabetes
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Hammer Toe
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
High Cholesterol
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
  View other providers who treat Injuries
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Partial Lung Collapse
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Alliance Health Care
    • Allstate
    • Ambetter
    • American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gueler?

    Apr 08, 2022
    Dr, Gueler and everyone in his office are outstanding professionals. My husband and I both are patients of Dr. Gueler. Every visit is very thorough, any suggestions made about our health care are explained fully and they are willing to clarify things with a phone call if necessary. For us, this is a welcoming, warm and professional experience. I continually recommend Dr. Gueler's practice to all of my friends and acquaintances
    Margaret — Apr 08, 2022
    About Dr. Alfredo Gueler, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679506430
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Luke'S Episcopal Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Luke's Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alfredo Gueler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gueler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gueler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gueler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gueler works at Bellaire Medical Care Group in Bellaire, TX. View the full address on Dr. Gueler’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Gueler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gueler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gueler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gueler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.