Overview of Dr. Alfredo Jimenez, MD

Dr. Alfredo Jimenez, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Institute of Superior Medical Science of Havana and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.



Dr. Jimenez works at Bay Area Hand Institute in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Nosebleed and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.