Dr. Alfredo Jimenez, MD
Overview
Dr. Alfredo Jimenez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas.
Locations
North Texas Heart Center3600 Gaston Ave Ste 851, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 826-6044
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He genuinely care about my health which I find very refreshing. He always goes above and beyond the call. Recommend him highly.
About Dr. Alfredo Jimenez, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jimenez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jimenez has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jimenez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jimenez speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jimenez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jimenez.
