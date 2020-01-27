Overview of Dr. Alfredo Lim, MD

Dr. Alfredo Lim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL CENTER OF CENTRAL GEORGIA and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Lim works at North Phoenix Medical Clinic in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.