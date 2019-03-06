Dr. Alfredo Longoria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Longoria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfredo Longoria, MD
Overview of Dr. Alfredo Longoria, MD
Dr. Alfredo Longoria, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Longoria works at
Dr. Longoria's Office Locations
Alfredo Longoria, MD4659 Cohen Ave Unit D, El Paso, TX 79924 Directions (915) 505-7490Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Longoria is an excellent surgeon.
About Dr. Alfredo Longoria, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1154429595
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Medical Center
- Thomason Hospital
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara
Dr. Longoria has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Longoria accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Longoria speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Longoria. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.
