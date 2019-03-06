Overview of Dr. Alfredo Longoria, MD

Dr. Alfredo Longoria, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Longoria works at Alfredo Longoria, MD in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.