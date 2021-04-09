Overview

Dr. Alfredo Lopez Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas, Doctors Hospital At Renaissance and South Texas Health System Edinburg.



Dr. Lopez Jr works at Alfredo Lopez Jr MDPA in McAllen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.