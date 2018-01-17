See All Pediatricians in Miami, FL
Dr. Alfredo Machado, MD

Pediatrics
3.2 (17)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alfredo Machado, MD

Dr. Alfredo Machado, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Ponce Sch of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Homestead Hospital, Nicklaus Children's Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Machado works at GUTIERREZ FAMILY MEDICAL in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Machado's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric & Neonatal of South Florida
    10621 N Kendall Dr Ste 113, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 670-6006

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Homestead Hospital
  • Nicklaus Children's Hospital
  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Viral Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 17, 2018
    We first met Dr. Machado 3 days after our baby girl was born. All we can say is how lucky we were to have found him. Our little one is 4.5 and we have our first apt with our second baby tomorrow. This is a doctor you don't find anymore. His morals, his listening skills, he's so empathic and just so much more. We're so grateful he's our kid's Ped and I actually wished he practices more days than just Wednesday's. I recommend this Pediatrician to anyone needing to find an amazing Doc!
    Marjorie in homestead — Jan 17, 2018
    About Dr. Alfredo Machado, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1467495093
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Univ Of Florida Shands Jacksonville Jhep
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Ponce Sch of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Appalachian State University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alfredo Machado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Machado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Machado has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Machado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Machado works at GUTIERREZ FAMILY MEDICAL in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Machado’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Machado. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Machado.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Machado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Machado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

