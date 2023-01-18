Dr. Alfredo Mendoza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendoza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfredo Mendoza, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Colombian School of Medicine - Bogota, Colombia and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood.
Gastro Florida Westchase11912 Sheldon Rd, Tampa, FL 33626 Directions (813) 920-8882
Westchase Gastroenterology PA4695 Van Dyke Rd, Lutz, FL 33558 Directions (813) 920-8882
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sunshine Health
There is not much more to say other than this doctor and staff are awesome. I have a unique situation and they handled it with speed and compassion. I chose this doctor due to personal research I conducted and was nothing but impressed with the treatment and information I received.
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1649273871
- Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center - Hershey, PA|Queen Elizabeth Hospital, University Of Birmingham - United Kingdom
- Penn State, Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Hershey, Pa
- Colombian School of Medicine - Bogota, Colombia
- Gastroenterology
