Dr. Alfredo Nova, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alfredo Nova, MD

Dr. Alfredo Nova, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Catholic University and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.

Dr. Nova works at Alfredo Nova-MD in Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Preeclampsia and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nova's Office Locations

    Renaissance Obstetrics and Gynecology
    1634 N Plaza Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 942-7750

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare

Preeclampsia
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Breech Position
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniotic Fluid Embolism Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radical Hysterectomies for Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Jun 27, 2020
    Dr Nova is a Excellent Doctor. With my first pregnancy he cared for me and gave so much compassion. He delivered my daughter and he was by my side from the beginning to the end of my delivery. He's a very sweet man and he loves the family.
    — Jun 27, 2020
    About Dr. Alfredo Nova, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Italian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790894871
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Tenn
    Internship
    • University Of Tennessee, Dept Of Ob-Gyn
    Medical Education
    • Catholic University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alfredo Nova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nova has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nova has seen patients for Preeclampsia and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Nova speaks French, Italian and Spanish.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Nova. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nova.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

