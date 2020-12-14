Dr. Alfredo Nudman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nudman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfredo Nudman, MD
Overview of Dr. Alfredo Nudman, MD
Dr. Alfredo Nudman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE AT BUFFALO.
Dr. Nudman's Office Locations
- 1 55 W 39th St Rm 806, New York, NY 10018 Directions (212) 481-4151
- 2 152 Madison Ave Rm 805, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 481-4151
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Nudman really saved me and turned things around for me . I would not be where I am today without him .
About Dr. Alfredo Nudman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1932251576
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE AT BUFFALO
