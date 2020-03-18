Dr. Freddy Ortiz, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Freddy Ortiz, DDS
Overview
Dr. Freddy Ortiz, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in San Marcos, TX.
Dr. Ortiz works at
Locations
-
1
Carus Dental San Marcos301 W Hopkins St, San Marcos, TX 78666 Directions (512) 596-5426Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Connection Dental
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Dental Select
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Lincoln Financial Group
- MetLife
- Mutual of Omaha
- One Call Care Management
- Principal Financial Group
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ortiz?
I have been going to Dr. Ortiz for about 15 years now and would highly recommend him to anyone. Dr. Ortiz is caring, compassionate, and gentle.......no worries about any pain during a visit.
About Dr. Freddy Ortiz, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1285949388
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ortiz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ortiz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ortiz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ortiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ortiz works at
290 patients have reviewed Dr. Ortiz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ortiz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ortiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ortiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.