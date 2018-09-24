Dr. Alfredo Paredes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paredes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfredo Paredes, MD
Overview of Dr. Alfredo Paredes, MD
Dr. Alfredo Paredes, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They completed their residency with Emory University School Of Med
Dr. Paredes works at
Dr. Paredes' Office Locations
Tallahassee Plastic Surgery Clinic2452 Mahan Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 877-2126
Hospital Affiliations
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paredes?
Dr. Paredes is an attentive, kind and caring physician. In this time and age where patients are too frequently rushed through physician's offices Dr. Paredes and his staff break this all too common pattern. Dr Paredes has concern for my time while efficiently and professionally addressing all my issues. He does all this with a kind and patient bedside manner. The consultation, surgery and after surgery care he provided were a refreshing experience and throwback to a better time.
About Dr. Alfredo Paredes, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Of Med
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paredes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paredes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paredes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paredes speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Paredes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paredes.
