Overview of Dr. Alfredo Rivera, MD

Dr. Alfredo Rivera, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora.



Dr. Rivera works at The Medical Center of Aurora in Aurora, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Nondependent Alcohol Abuse and Personality Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.