Dr. Alfredo Rivera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfredo Rivera, MD
Overview of Dr. Alfredo Rivera, MD
Dr. Alfredo Rivera, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora.
Dr. Rivera works at
Dr. Rivera's Office Locations
-
1
The Medical Center of Aurora700 Potomac St, Aurora, CO 80011 Directions (303) 360-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rivera?
I highly recommend this doctor. We had a bad experience in a hospital last year, but this time I got better a lot quicker. Thankfully there are kind doctors who will listen and who don’t just want to get paid a lot. We are all feeling relieved now that I am back home and healthy again.
About Dr. Alfredo Rivera, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1811081334
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Geriatric Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivera works at
Dr. Rivera has seen patients for Anxiety, Nondependent Alcohol Abuse and Personality Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rivera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.