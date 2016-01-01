Dr. Romero has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alfredo Romero, MD
Overview of Dr. Alfredo Romero, MD
Dr. Alfredo Romero, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Universidad De Guayaquil, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Romero's Office Locations
Premier Spine and Pain Center1543 Kingsley Ave Ste 3, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 264-0770
Hospital Affiliations
- Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alfredo Romero, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1003914953
Education & Certifications
- Universidad De Guayaquil, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Romero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Romero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Romero has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Romero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Romero. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romero.
