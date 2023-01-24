Overview

Dr. Alfredo Santillan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital and University Hospital - University Health System.



Dr. Santillan works at Texas Oncology - San Antonio Medical Center in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Thyroid Cancer and Stomach Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.