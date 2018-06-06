Dr. Alfredo Suarez-Sarmiento, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suarez-Sarmiento is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfredo Suarez-Sarmiento, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alfredo Suarez-Sarmiento, MD is an Urology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Zaragoza, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital.
1
Alfredo Suarez Sarmiento MD PA135 San Lorenzo Ave Ste 720, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 445-9010
Hospital Affiliations
- Coral Gables Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
They are a good medical Team, Good staff in general, problems normal like other office, but they are a perfect Team, I love the way they are.
- Urology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Miami Jackson Meml Hospital
- Franklin Sq Hospital
- Universidad De Zaragoza, Facultad De Medicina
Dr. Suarez-Sarmiento has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suarez-Sarmiento accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suarez-Sarmiento speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Suarez-Sarmiento. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suarez-Sarmiento.
