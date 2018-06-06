See All Urologists in Coral Gables, FL
Dr. Alfredo Suarez-Sarmiento, MD

Urology
3.4 (5)
Map Pin Small Coral Gables, FL
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alfredo Suarez-Sarmiento, MD

Dr. Alfredo Suarez-Sarmiento, MD is an Urology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Zaragoza, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital.

Dr. Suarez-Sarmiento works at Alfredo Suarez-Sarmiento MD PA in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Suarez-Sarmiento's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alfredo Suarez Sarmiento MD PA
    135 San Lorenzo Ave Ste 720, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 445-9010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Coral Gables Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Syphilis Screening
Bladder Function Test
Uroflowmetry
Syphilis Screening
Bladder Function Test
Uroflowmetry

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 06, 2018
    They are a good medical Team, Good staff in general, problems normal like other office, but they are a perfect Team, I love the way they are.
    Manuel Falcon in FL — Jun 06, 2018
    About Dr. Alfredo Suarez-Sarmiento, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851365001
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Miami Jackson Meml Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Franklin Sq Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad De Zaragoza, Facultad De Medicina
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alfredo Suarez-Sarmiento, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suarez-Sarmiento is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Suarez-Sarmiento has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Suarez-Sarmiento works at Alfredo Suarez-Sarmiento MD PA in Coral Gables, FL. View the full address on Dr. Suarez-Sarmiento’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Suarez-Sarmiento. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suarez-Sarmiento.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suarez-Sarmiento, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suarez-Sarmiento appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

