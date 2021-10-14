Overview of Dr. Alfredo Terrero, MD

Dr. Alfredo Terrero, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They graduated from ISCM Santiago de Cuba and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.



Dr. Terrero works at Terrero Medical Center in Sunrise, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.