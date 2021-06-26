Overview of Dr. Alfredo Torres, MD

Dr. Alfredo Torres, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Morehouse General Hospital.



Dr. Torres works at Positive Changes in Monroe, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.