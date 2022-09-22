Dr. Urdaneta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alfredo Urdaneta, MD
Overview of Dr. Alfredo Urdaneta, MD
Dr. Alfredo Urdaneta, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SYIAH KUALA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center and VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.

Dr. Urdaneta's Office Locations
Virginia Community University Medical Center RDO401 College St, Richmond, VA 23298 Directions (804) 828-7232
Massey Cancer Center-hanover8222 Meadowbridge Rd, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 559-1835
- 3 1001 E Leigh St Ste 03106, Richmond, VA 23298 Directions (804) 628-1624
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
- VCU Medical Center Main Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Not a scary experience he put you at ease right away. Not rushed, doesn't make you feel like he's got someplace else to rush off to. Very nice, explains everything going on put you totally at ease!! I'm so glad I found him!!
About Dr. Alfredo Urdaneta, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- 1356505291
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SYIAH KUALA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Radiation Oncology

