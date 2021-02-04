Dr. Algirdas Budrys, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Budrys is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Algirdas Budrys, DDS
Overview
Dr. Algirdas Budrys, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Mentor, OH.
Dr. Budrys works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Budrys Dental7423 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 497-4058
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Budrys?
Dr. Budrys and his staff are caring and make you feel comfortable to talk to and help during your appointment. I would highly recommend them.
About Dr. Algirdas Budrys, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1164640637
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Budrys has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Budrys accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Budrys has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Budrys works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Budrys. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Budrys.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Budrys, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Budrys appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.