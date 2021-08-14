Dr. Alhaitham Alshetawi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alshetawi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alhaitham Alshetawi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alhaitham Alshetawi, MD
Dr. Alhaitham Alshetawi, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Dr. Alshetawi's Office Locations
Vassar Brothers Medical Center45 Reade Pl, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 483-6920
Hospital Affiliations
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My son's jaw was broken in multiple places after a baseball injury. We found Dr. Al Shetawi after being treated very badly at Westchester Medical Center Emergency Department. This doctor is kind, knowledgeable and very compassionate. He saw my son on an emergency basis and cleared his schedule to arrange for the required surgery. His Nurse Practioner Holly is amazing as well. She reached out and assured us they would be taking the best care of my son. Explained all aspects of what was going to happen and made sure my son was well informed.
About Dr. Alhaitham Alshetawi, MD
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE
- Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alshetawi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alshetawi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alshetawi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alshetawi works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Alshetawi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alshetawi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alshetawi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alshetawi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.