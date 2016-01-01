Overview of Dr. Alhakam Hudaihed, MD

Dr. Alhakam Hudaihed, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay and HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.



Dr. Hudaihed works at Cardiovascular Institute of Northwest Florida in Panama City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.