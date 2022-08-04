See All Podiatrists in Edinburg, TX
Dr. Ali Abdulkareem, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Edinburg, TX
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ali Abdulkareem, DPM

Dr. Ali Abdulkareem, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College Of Straight Chiropractic and is affiliated with South Texas Health System Edinburg.

Dr. Abdulkareem works at South Texas Foot and Ankle Doctors in Edinburg, TX with other offices in Mcallen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abdulkareem's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Texas Foot and Ankle Doctors
    4420 S Mccoll Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (566) 828-3919
  2. 2
    4413 N Mccoll Rd, Mcallen, TX 78504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 682-8391

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • South Texas Health System Edinburg

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Plantar Fasciitis

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
High Arch Chevron Icon
Open Wound Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Provider Select, Inc.
    • Superior HealthPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 04, 2022
    He explains the procedure of the surgery also answers any concerning questions. He is polite and the main thing is that he listens to his patients. I would definitely recommend him.
    Adriana Car — Aug 04, 2022
    About Dr. Ali Abdulkareem, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730446287
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Pennsylvania College Of Straight Chiropractic
    Medical Education

