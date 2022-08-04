Dr. Ali Abdulkareem, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdulkareem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Abdulkareem, DPM
Dr. Ali Abdulkareem, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College Of Straight Chiropractic and is affiliated with South Texas Health System Edinburg.
South Texas Foot and Ankle Doctors4420 S Mccoll Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (566) 828-3919
- 2 4413 N Mccoll Rd, Mcallen, TX 78504 Directions (956) 682-8391
Hospital Affiliations
- South Texas Health System Edinburg
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Provider Select, Inc.
- Superior HealthPlan
He explains the procedure of the surgery also answers any concerning questions. He is polite and the main thing is that he listens to his patients. I would definitely recommend him.
- Podiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Pennsylvania College Of Straight Chiropractic
