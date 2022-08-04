Overview of Dr. Ali Abdulkareem, DPM

Dr. Ali Abdulkareem, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College Of Straight Chiropractic and is affiliated with South Texas Health System Edinburg.



Dr. Abdulkareem works at South Texas Foot and Ankle Doctors in Edinburg, TX with other offices in Mcallen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.