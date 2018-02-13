Overview of Dr. Ali Ahmad, MD

Dr. Ali Ahmad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Hackettstown Medical Center.



Dr. Ahmad works at Summit Medical Group in Berkeley Heights, NJ with other offices in Fair Lawn, NJ and Florham Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.