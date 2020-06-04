Overview of Dr. Ali Ahmadi, MD

Dr. Ali Ahmadi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Macon, GA. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.



Dr. Ahmadi works at Georgia Center-Bipolar Disorder in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Bipolar Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.