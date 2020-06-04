Dr. Ali Ahmadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Ahmadi, MD
Overview of Dr. Ali Ahmadi, MD
Dr. Ali Ahmadi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Macon, GA. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.
Dr. Ahmadi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ahmadi's Office Locations
-
1
Macon Paychiatry Center PC3902 Northside Dr Ste A4, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 474-8774
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmadi?
This Doctor is one of the very best doctors in his field. His professionalism is also second to none.
About Dr. Ali Ahmadi, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1407993157
Education & Certifications
- MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmadi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmadi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmadi works at
Dr. Ahmadi has seen patients for Anxiety, Bipolar Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmadi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.