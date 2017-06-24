Overview

Dr. Ali Al-Mudamgha, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Oneida Health Hospital and Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.



Dr. Al-Mudamgha works at SJP Cardiovacular Specialists in East Syracuse, NY with other offices in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation, Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.