Dr. Ali Al-Mudamgha, MD
Overview
Dr. Ali Al-Mudamgha, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Oneida Health Hospital and Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.
Locations
SJP Cardiovascular Specialists4939 Brittonfield Pkwy Ste 202, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 634-6699Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center301 Prospect Ave, Syracuse, NY 13203 Directions (315) 448-6215
Hospital Affiliations
- Oneida Health Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I feel so comfortable with Dr Ali. He manages my pacemaker and my Afib. Always takes time to answer questions and explain everything. His office nurses are all so wonderful!
About Dr. Ali Al-Mudamgha, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1144216649
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al-Mudamgha has seen patients for Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation, Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Mudamgha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Mudamgha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Mudamgha.
