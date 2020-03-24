Dr. Ali Al-Saleh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Saleh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Al-Saleh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ali Al-Saleh, MD
Dr. Ali Al-Saleh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA.
Dr. Al-Saleh works at
Dr. Al-Saleh's Office Locations
St Marys Medical Center1050 Linden Ave, Long Beach, CA 90813 Directions (562) 491-9350
FCPP Anaheim Hills Primary Care751 S Weir Canyon Rd Ste 167, Anaheim, CA 92808 Directions (714) 974-0611
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Al-Saleh is very attentive to questions and provides sufficiently detailed instructions. He is caring, competent, and compassionate. In spite of his busy schedule, I never feel rushed.
About Dr. Ali Al-Saleh, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1194110163
