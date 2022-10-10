Overview of Dr. Ali Alamar, MD

Dr. Ali Alamar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Salaheddin U Sch Med and is affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Alamar works at Dr. Ali Alamar in La Mesa, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.