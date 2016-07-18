Dr. Ali Amin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Amin, MD
Overview of Dr. Ali Amin, MD
Dr. Ali Amin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Amin works at
Dr. Amin's Office Locations
-
1
Penn State Health St. Joseph Vascular Institute2494 Bernville Rd Ste 203, Reading, PA 19605 Directions (610) 378-2499
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amin?
The many years I have gone to this Office of Dr.Amin has been great .he understand and is a great help
About Dr. Ali Amin, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1427073774
Education & Certifications
- Baylor
- Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
- UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amin works at
Dr. Amin has seen patients for Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Amin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.