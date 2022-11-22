Overview of Dr. Ali Amin, MD

Dr. Ali Amin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Taylor, MI. They graduated from ISFAHAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Allegiance Health, Henry Ford Hospital and Hillsdale Hospital.



Dr. Amin works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Taylor in Taylor, MI with other offices in Jackson, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.