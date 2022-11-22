Dr. Ali Amin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Amin, MD
Overview of Dr. Ali Amin, MD
Dr. Ali Amin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Taylor, MI. They graduated from ISFAHAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Allegiance Health, Henry Ford Hospital and Hillsdale Hospital.
Dr. Amin's Office Locations
Henry Ford Medical Center - Taylor24555 Haig St Fl 2, Taylor, MI 48180 Directions (855) 743-8643
Henry Ford Allegiance Rheumatology1201 E Michigan Ave, Jackson, MI 49201 Directions (517) 205-7224
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Allegiance Health
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Hillsdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very great
About Dr. Ali Amin, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1770833147
Education & Certifications
- ISFAHAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amin has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Amin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amin.
