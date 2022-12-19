Overview of Dr. Ali Amkieh, MD

Dr. Ali Amkieh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from Tishreen University School Of Medicine|University of Tichreen / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. Amkieh works at Ochsner Health Center - Covington in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.