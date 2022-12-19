See All Cardiologists in Covington, LA
Dr. Ali Amkieh, MD

Cardiology
4.7 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ali Amkieh, MD

Dr. Ali Amkieh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from Tishreen University School Of Medicine|University of Tichreen / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.

Dr. Amkieh works at Ochsner Health Center - Covington in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Amkieh's Office Locations

    Ochsner Health Center - Covington
    1000 Ochsner Blvd., Covington, LA 70433

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital

Hypertension
Hyperlipidemia
Sinus Tachycardia
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 19, 2022
    I’ve been a patient of Dr Amkieh since 2014. He is very thorough and a wonderful caring physician. Would recommend him to anyone!
    Murr — Dec 19, 2022
    About Dr. Ali Amkieh, MD

    • Cardiology
    • English, Arabic
    • 1881696086
    Education & Certifications

    • LSU medical center in New Orleans|LSU Medical Center, School of Medicine
    • Englewood Hospital and Medical Center
    • Damascus University Hospital
    • Tishreen University School Of Medicine|University of Tichreen / Faculty of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ali Amkieh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amkieh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Amkieh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Amkieh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amkieh works at Ochsner Health Center - Covington in Covington, LA. View the full address on Dr. Amkieh’s profile.

    Dr. Amkieh has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amkieh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Amkieh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amkieh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amkieh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amkieh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

