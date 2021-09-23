Dr. Arshad has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali Arshad, MD
Overview
Dr. Ali Arshad, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Redlands, CA.
Dr. Arshad works at
Locations
-
1
Scpmg Laboratory - Redlands1301 California St, Redlands, CA 92374 Directions (908) 704-0083
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arshad?
Dr. Arshad is an excellent doctor I can say that after years of not having a doctor due to bad experiences I'm pleased to say that I'm glad I picked him to be my doctor. He is very knowledgeable, listens to your every word and answers questions to the best of his ability. He even did some tests for certain medical concerns I had to make sure everything was okay. He takes great care of his patients. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Ali Arshad, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1063942936
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arshad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arshad works at
Dr. Arshad has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arshad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arshad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arshad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.