Dr. Ali Ashraf, MD
Overview of Dr. Ali Ashraf, MD
Dr. Ali Ashraf, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe, Hunt Regional Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.
Dr. Ashraf works at
Dr. Ashraf's Office Locations
Ali Ashraf, MD - Sports Medicine Clinic of North Texas3136 Horizon Rd, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (214) 824-7744
Ali Ashraf, MD - Sports Medicine Clinic of North Texas1015 N Carroll Ave, Dallas, TX 75204 Directions (214) 824-7744
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
No suprises. Nice to see a friendly staff.
About Dr. Ali Ashraf, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1992141055
Education & Certifications
- Texas Technical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ashraf has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashraf accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashraf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
121 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashraf. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashraf.
