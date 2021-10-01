Dr. Ali Askari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Askari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Askari, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from SAINT LUKE'S HOSPITAL / MAYO CLINIC JACKSONVILLE and is affiliated with Banner Payson Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Stenosis, Aortic Valve Regurgitation and Mitral Valve Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Askari's Office Locations
- 1 3124 Willow Creek Rd Ste 200, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 308-4285
Abawi & Askari MD1106 N Beeline Hwy, Payson, AZ 85541 Directions (928) 474-5286
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Payson Medical Center
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is a wonderful Doctor. He is very patient and treats me and my husband with the upmost regard. We really enjoy our visits with him. He really knows what he is doing. He doesn’t rush us at all. We would highly recommend him.
- Interventional Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Hospital
- St Lukes Hospital
- St Lukes Hospital
- SAINT LUKE'S HOSPITAL / MAYO CLINIC JACKSONVILLE
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Askari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Askari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Askari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Askari has seen patients for Aortic Stenosis, Aortic Valve Regurgitation and Mitral Valve Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Askari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Askari speaks Arabic and Persian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Askari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Askari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Askari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Askari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.