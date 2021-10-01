Overview of Dr. Ali Askari, MD

Dr. Ali Askari, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from SAINT LUKE'S HOSPITAL / MAYO CLINIC JACKSONVILLE and is affiliated with Banner Payson Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Stenosis, Aortic Valve Regurgitation and Mitral Valve Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.