Overview of Dr. Ali Awada, MD

Dr. Ali Awada, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hawthorne, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from VARNA MEDICAL ACADEMY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centinela Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Awada works at Ali M Awada MD Inc in Hawthorne, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.