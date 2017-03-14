Dr. Aziz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali Aziz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ali Aziz, MD
Dr. Ali Aziz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Commerce, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine.
Dr. Aziz works at
Dr. Aziz's Office Locations
-
1
West Los Angeles Vamc5426 E Olympic Blvd, Commerce, CA 90022 Directions (323) 725-7557
- 2 5757 Wilshire Blvd Ste 359, Los Angeles, CA 90036 Directions (323) 993-7515
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aziz?
Dr. Aziz is a good listener, engager and communicator. He takes the time to get to know you and to answer any questions one might have. He is a people-person and very professional.
About Dr. Ali Aziz, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1669490660
Education & Certifications
- University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aziz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aziz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aziz works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Aziz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aziz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aziz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aziz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.