Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ali Baalbaki, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hampton, VA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of Baghdad, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Careplex Hospital.
Locations
Sentara Medical Group Dba Pain Management Center4000 Coliseum Dr Ste 340, Hampton, VA 23666 Directions (757) 827-2230
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
DR Baalbaki is Wonderful in the ways he handles his Clinic and thinks long & hard about his patients
About Dr. Ali Baalbaki, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1386713600
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School (Massachusetts General Hospital / Brigham and Women's Hospital)
- Anesthsiology
- Tufts University Affil Hosps
- University of Baghdad, College of Medicine
- Pain Medicine
