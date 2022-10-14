See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Hampton, VA
Dr. Ali Baalbaki, MD

Pain Medicine
3.3 (35)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ali Baalbaki, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hampton, VA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of Baghdad, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Careplex Hospital.

Dr. Baalbaki works at Sentara Pain Management Center in Hampton, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sentara Medical Group Dba Pain Management Center
    4000 Coliseum Dr Ste 340, Hampton, VA 23666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 827-2230

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sentara Careplex Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Arthritis
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    Oct 14, 2022
    DR Baalbaki is Wonderful in the ways he handles his Clinic and thinks long & hard about his patients
    Sharon Denise Manges — Oct 14, 2022
    About Dr. Ali Baalbaki, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386713600
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Medical School (Massachusetts General Hospital / Brigham and Women's Hospital)
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Anesthsiology
    Residency
    Internship
    • Tufts University Affil Hosps
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Baghdad, College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ali Baalbaki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baalbaki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baalbaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baalbaki works at Sentara Pain Management Center in Hampton, VA. View the full address on Dr. Baalbaki’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Baalbaki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baalbaki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baalbaki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baalbaki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

