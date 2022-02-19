Overview of Dr. Ali Bazzi, MD

Dr. Ali Bazzi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean|American University of the Caribbean, Montserrat, West Indies and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.



Dr. Bazzi works at Miami International Cardiology Consultants in Aventura, FL with other offices in Miami Lakes, FL and Davie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.