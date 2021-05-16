See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Costa Mesa, CA
Dr. Ali Behzadnia, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Ali Behzadnia, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (9)
Map Pin Small Costa Mesa, CA
Call for new patient details
57 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ali Behzadnia, MD

Dr. Ali Behzadnia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ramin Alizadeh, MD
Dr. Ramin Alizadeh, MD
4.3 (12)
View Profile
Dr. Alexander Sweidan, MD
Dr. Alexander Sweidan, MD
4.9 (34)
View Profile

Dr. Behzadnia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    275 Victoria St Ste 2F, Costa Mesa, CA 92627 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 650-0630

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypothyroidism
Iodine Deficiency
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Iodine Deficiency
Hypogonadism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Behzadnia?

    May 16, 2021
    Extremely detailed,informative,knowledgeable,understanding,instructive, and generous with his time. I only wish I had met him years ago. He spent more than one hour with me. He throughly read through all my medications, and past test. He actually listened to what I had to say. I have a lot of confidence in him and all of tge knowledge he has to offer.
    P. Garcia — May 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ali Behzadnia, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ali Behzadnia, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Behzadnia to family and friends

    Dr. Behzadnia's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Behzadnia

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ali Behzadnia, MD.

    About Dr. Ali Behzadnia, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 57 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245318088
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Peters-Albany Med Ctr
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Behzadnia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Behzadnia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Behzadnia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behzadnia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Behzadnia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Behzadnia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ali Behzadnia, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.