Dr. Behzadnia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali Behzadnia, MD
Overview of Dr. Ali Behzadnia, MD
Dr. Ali Behzadnia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Behzadnia's Office Locations
- 1 275 Victoria St Ste 2F, Costa Mesa, CA 92627 Directions (949) 650-0630
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely detailed,informative,knowledgeable,understanding,instructive, and generous with his time. I only wish I had met him years ago. He spent more than one hour with me. He throughly read through all my medications, and past test. He actually listened to what I had to say. I have a lot of confidence in him and all of tge knowledge he has to offer.
About Dr. Ali Behzadnia, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 57 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1245318088
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- St Peters-Albany Med Ctr
- School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Behzadnia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Behzadnia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Behzadnia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behzadnia.
