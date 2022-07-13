Dr. Ali Borhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Borhan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ali Borhan, MD
Dr. Ali Borhan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Borhan's Office Locations
Biltmore Cancer Center - Medical Oncology, Gynecologic Oncology, Hematology, Neuro-Oncology, & Breast Program2222 E Highland Ave Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 277-4868Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Desert Ridge20940 N Tatum Blvd Ste 125, Phoenix, AZ 85050 Directions (602) 264-0608
Affiliated Urologists, Central Phoenix5133 N Central Ave Ste 206, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Directions (602) 264-0608
Affiliated Urologists, Scottsdale3501 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 246, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (602) 264-0608
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Assurant Health
- AZ Benefit Options
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- AZ Health Concepts
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Bashas Benefit Trust
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- City of Mesa Health Plan
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Compusys
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Mercy Care
- Meritain Health
- MetLife
- Midwest Life
- Monumental Life Insurance Company
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHCS
- Physicians Mutual
- Principal Life
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Secure Care Indemnity
- Self Pay
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Borhan has a welcoming manner and also is very honest with diagnosis and follow up care. He is to the point with explanation while still possessing a bedside manner. Wonderful Doctor.
About Dr. Ali Borhan, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1518963024
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Rochester Sch. Med. & Den.
- University Of Rochester At Strong Memorial
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Borhan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borhan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borhan has seen patients for Polyuria, Urethral Stricture and Bladder Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borhan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Borhan speaks Persian and Spanish.
111 patients have reviewed Dr. Borhan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borhan.
