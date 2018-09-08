See All Pediatricians in Upper Arlington, OH
Dr. Ali Carine, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Ali Carine, DO

Pediatrics
3.0 (31)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ali Carine, DO

Dr. Ali Carine, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Upper Arlington, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine. They graduated from OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and Nationwide Children's Hospital.

Dr. Carine works at Ali Carine Integrative Pdtrcs in Upper Arlington, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pediatric Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Matthew White, MD
Dr. Matthew White, MD
4.2 (5)
View Profile

Dr. Carine's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ali M. Carine DO LLC
    3300 Riverside Dr Ste 200, Upper Arlington, OH 43221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 459-4200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital
  • Nationwide Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Torticollis
Tic Disorders
Anterior Horn Disease
Torticollis
Tic Disorders
Anterior Horn Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary and Preventive Care for Children and Adolescents Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Carine?

    Sep 08, 2018
    We have been patients at Dr. Carine's practice for over eight years now. I cannot say enough good things about this office! We love them! Sometimes the wait is a little long, but that is because they take the time to listen to their patients and answer questions. I had to call the after hours number once, and Dr. Carine was so kind. She answered all my questions and put me at ease, and let me know exactly what steps to take next. Highly recommend!
    JD — Sep 08, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ali Carine, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ali Carine, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Carine to family and friends

    Dr. Carine's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Carine

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ali Carine, DO.

    About Dr. Ali Carine, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083651236
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ali Carine, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carine works at Ali Carine Integrative Pdtrcs in Upper Arlington, OH. View the full address on Dr. Carine’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Carine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ali Carine, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.