Dr. Ali Cheaito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheaito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Cheaito, MD
Overview
Dr. Ali Cheaito, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.
Dr. Cheaito works at
Locations
-
1
Facey Endoscopy Center11333 Sepulveda Blvd, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 869-7267
-
2
Dumont University of California Los Angeles Transplant Center650 Charles Young Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-5318
-
3
UCLA-General Surgery Office757 Westwood Plz Ste 8501, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-9111
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cheaito?
Excellent care, super friendly and attentive staff. Dr. Cheaito perfomed my procedure and was very informative in both pre and post procedure visits. Highly recommend him as a skilled surgeon.
About Dr. Ali Cheaito, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1063622744
Education & Certifications
- UCLA
- Henry Ford Med Ctr-Henry Ford Hosp
- Henry Ford Hospital
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheaito accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheaito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheaito works at
Dr. Cheaito has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheaito on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cheaito speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheaito. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheaito.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheaito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheaito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.