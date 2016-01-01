Dr. Ali Dabaja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dabaja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Dabaja, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ali Dabaja, MD
Dr. Ali Dabaja, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI.
Dr. Dabaja's Office Locations
1
Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital6777 W Maple Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 325-1555MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
2
Henry Ford Cancer Institute - Detroit2800 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (888) 777-4167Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pm
3
Henry Ford Hospital Campus3031 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 916-2600
4
Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane19401 Hubbard Dr # 103, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (313) 982-8100
- 5 2799 W Grand Blvd Ste K9, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (800) 436-7936
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Urology
- English, Arabic
- 1144426792
- Urology
Dr. Dabaja has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dabaja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dabaja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dabaja has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dabaja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dabaja speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dabaja. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dabaja.
