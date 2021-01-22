Dr. Ali Daftarian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daftarian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Daftarian, MD
Overview
Dr. Ali Daftarian, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX and The Physicians Centre Hospital.
Dr. Daftarian works at
Locations
-
1
CHI St. Joseph Health Pain and Spine Associates2801 Franciscan Dr, Bryan, TX 77802 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Daftarian?
He is one of the most caring Dr I have ever been to with a great sense of humor. I have recommended to several people.
About Dr. Ali Daftarian, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1407018021
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech
- Boston Univ Medical Center Univ Hospital
- Scott and White Meml Hosp
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
- The Physicians Centre Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daftarian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daftarian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Daftarian using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Daftarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daftarian works at
Dr. Daftarian has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Degenerative Disc Disease and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daftarian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Daftarian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daftarian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daftarian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daftarian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.