Overview of Dr. Ali Dagher, MD

Dr. Ali Dagher, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.