See All Cardiologists in Trinity, FL
Dr. Ali Dahhan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Ali Dahhan, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ali Dahhan, MD

Dr. Ali Dahhan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Trinity, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital and HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.

Dr. Dahhan works at Pasco Cardiology Center in Trinity, FL with other offices in Hudson, FL and New Port Richey, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Cardiology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Keith Oken, MD
Dr. Keith Oken, MD
4.3 (4)
View Profile
Dr. Thomas Flipse, MD
Dr. Thomas Flipse, MD
2.9 (10)
View Profile
Dr. Meghana Halkar, MD
Dr. Meghana Halkar, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Dahhan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Research Institute Inc
    3633 Little Rd Ste 102, Trinity, FL 34655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 372-5952
  2. 2
    Pasco Cardiology Center Inc
    14153 Yosemite Dr Ste 202, Hudson, FL 34667 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 372-5952
  3. 3
    Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
    6600 Madison St, New Port Richey, FL 34652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 868-5404
  4. 4
    Hca Florida Trinity Hospital
    9330 STATE ROAD 54, New Port Richey, FL 34655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 868-5404

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
  • HCA Florida Trinity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acidosis
Anemia
Anxiety
Acidosis
Anemia
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dahhan?

    May 13, 2022
    Dr. Dahan took the place of my retiring cardiologist who I had learned to trust and appreciate his sense of humor and directness. So, it was with some trepidation that met Dr. Dahan. Within the first five minutes of our meeting I was totally won over and have never looked back or forward to using anyone else. He, like all other physicians who care about their patients, is always running somewhat late, but he makes up for the wait by gibing you whatever time and information you need. You will never feel rushed or your condition unimportant to Dr. Dahan or his wonderful office staff. He is open, kind, bright and attentive, and most of all, sincere. I say all this coming from not only a medical background, but also a legal one. Therefore, this is praise I rarely give out for anyone.
    Nikki Collier — May 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ali Dahhan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ali Dahhan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dahhan to family and friends

    Dr. Dahhan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dahhan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ali Dahhan, MD.

    About Dr. Ali Dahhan, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770713364
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dahhan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dahhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dahhan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dahhan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dahhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dahhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ali Dahhan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.