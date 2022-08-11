See All Podiatrists in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Ali Davis, DPM

Podiatry
4.7 (51)
Map Pin Small Overland Park, KS
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ali Davis, DPM

Dr. Ali Davis, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Podiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines Still College of Osteopathy and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and Saint Luke's South Hospital.

Dr. Davis works at The Foot Clinic, LLC in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Davis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Foot Clinic, LLC
    4601 W 109th St Ste 314, Overland Park, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 364-1314
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Menorah Medical Center
  • Saint Luke's South Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 11, 2022
    Dr Davis is thorough, takes her time and listens!
    Amatullah Hill — Aug 11, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Ali Davis, DPM
    About Dr. Ali Davis, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194847947
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Medical Center of Independence
    Residency
    Internship
    • Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines Still College of Osteopathy
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Simpson College
    Undergraduate School

