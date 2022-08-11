Dr. Ali Davis, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Davis, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ali Davis, DPM
Dr. Ali Davis, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Podiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines Still College of Osteopathy and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and Saint Luke's South Hospital.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis' Office Locations
-
1
The Foot Clinic, LLC4601 W 109th St Ste 314, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 364-1314Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davis?
Dr Davis is thorough, takes her time and listens!
About Dr. Ali Davis, DPM
- Podiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1194847947
Education & Certifications
- American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons
- Medical Center of Independence
- Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Des Moines Still College of Osteopathy
- Simpson College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.